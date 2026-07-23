GCC, Jordan support Iraq’s disarmament plan

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Jordan on Thursday welcomed Iraq’s plan to place all weapons under exclusive state control by Sept. 30, while backing Baghdad’s efforts to prevent attacks by Iran-backed armed groups.

The deadline coincides with the end of the US-led Coalition mission against ISIS. While Asaib Ahl Al-Haq and Kataib Imam Ali have indicated a willingness to disarm, Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah Al-Nujaba, and Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada continue to reject the plan, arguing their weapons should remain in place until all foreign forces leave Iraq.

Read more: September weapons deadline leaves terms of disarmament unresolved

Joint Statement: GCC Member States and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Condemn Continuation of Iranian Attacks on Their Territories.https://t.co/sP39ZT7tLV#GCC #Jordan — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) July 23, 2026

The seven countries also accused Iran of escalating attacks on their territory since late February, reporting damage to energy facilities, desalination plants, ports, airports, and other civilian infrastructure, particularly in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan. They called on the UN Security Council to demand an immediate end to the attacks, reaffirm the right of affected states to defend themselves, and consider further measures if they continue.