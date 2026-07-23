Kuwait: drones struck Abdali border crossing with Iraq

Shafaq News- Kuwait/ Basra (Updated at 15:22)

“Hostile drones” attacked the Abdali border crossing with Iraq at midday Thursday, causing material damage and no injuries, Kuwait's Defense Ministry said.

In a statement, ministry spokesman Colonel Saud Abdulaziz al-Atwan said explosive ordnance disposal and inspection teams from the Ground Forces carried out sweep and clearance operations and removed drone debris under approved technical procedures.

Al-Atwan did not identify the group behind the attack.

Earlier Thursday, a security source in the southern Iraqi province of Basra told Shafaq News that Iranian missiles had struck the crossing after passing through Iraqi airspace, in retaliation for an earlier bombardment of the Shalamcheh area inside Iranian territory which killed two people, including an army captain, and wounded 11, according to Iranian media outlets.

Basra province sits at Iraq's southern tip, bordering Iran to the east and Kuwait to the south. Shalamcheh, on the Iranian border opposite Basra city, is a main transit point for Iranian pilgrims traveling to Shiite shrine cities in Iraq, while Abdali, in Kuwait's northern Al-Jahra province, is Kuwait's principal land crossing for passenger and freight traffic with Iraq and faces the Iraqi crossing at Safwan.