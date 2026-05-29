Iraq condemns attack on Kuwait after missile, drone strikes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Friday, Iraq condemned the targeting of Kuwait after the country’s authorities reported missile and drone attacks, calling for restraint and diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation in the Gulf.

In a statement, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry rejected actions that threaten regional security and stability and reaffirmed support for initiatives aimed at containing the crisis.

The statement did not name Iran, but followed Kuwait’s accusation that Tehran had launched missile and drone attacks against its territory, describing them as a violation of sovereignty and a threat to civilians and critical infrastructure.

Yesterday, the United States accused Iran of violating the 50-day-old ceasefire after Tehran allegedly launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait amid escalating tensions near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy disputed the US account, saying American forces had fired missiles toward “empty areas” near Bandar Abbas airport before the incident and that “the US base from which the aggression originated came under counterattack.”

Washington and Tehran recently began negotiations over a proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass, and preserving the fragile ceasefire following the war launched by the United States and Israel on February 28.

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