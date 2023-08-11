Iraqi Fishermen Face Increasing Dangers at Sea from Kuwaiti and Iranian Aggressions

Shafaq News/ Iraqi fishermen operating in open sea waters, notably those bordering Kuwait and Iran, are confronting escalating perils that have led many to abandon their trade and return home disappointed.

The threats, largely unchallenged and unmitigated, have dealt a severe blow to the livelihoods of these fishermen and cast a shadow on their prospects.

Fisherman Ali, hailing from Al-Faw, lamented the vulnerability of fishermen's activities at sea to unchecked attacks within territorial waters. He emphasized the surge in such incidents over the past five years, highlighting the vandalization and destruction of numerous vessels, mainly from Kuwait. Notably, the vessel "Al-Bashir," capable of accommodating 14 fishermen, suffered a tragic fate with no compensatory recourse. Ali underscored the plight of fishermen languishing in Kuwaiti prisons for over a decade.

Badran Al-Tamimi, the head of the Al-Nasr Society, an organization dedicated to fishermen's concerns in Basra, painted a grim picture of the dire circumstances. He revealed that Kuwaiti and Iranian sides subject Iraqi fishermen to daily attacks, significantly depleting fishing output. Al-Tamimi noted a stark reduction in active fishing boats, dwindling from approximately 1,600 to 150.

The relentless intimidation by neighboring coast guards, particularly Kuwaiti, and Iranians, drove hundreds of fishermen away from their trade.

The attacks predominantly occur within Khor Abdullah, under Iraqi territorial jurisdiction. Al-Tamimi expressed disillusionment with the Iraqi Coast Guard's inability to protect fishermen, suggesting it prioritizes other interests, including oil concerns, over safeguarding local fishermen.

Thousands of families have suffered the economic repercussions of these hostilities, resulting in loss of livelihood. Al-Tamimi's efforts to garner support from various governments to address the crisis have thus far yielded limited success.

Abbas al-Rikabi, the head of the fish department at the Basra Agriculture Directorate, offered a glimmer of hope. He shared recent diplomatic developments that signal potential relief for Iraqi fishermen. Prime Minister-led negotiations with Kuwait led to an agreement defining joint fishing zones where Iraqi fishermen would be protected from future attacks. This accord holds promise for enhancing the safety of fishing activities within shared maritime areas.

Despite these challenges, al-Rikabi emphasized the availability of fish resources and the continuous export of fish from Basra to local markets, reinforcing the resilience of Iraq's fishing industry.