Iranian missiles strike Kuwait’s border crossing through Iraq

Shafaq News- Basra

Iranian missiles struck the Abdali border crossing between Kuwait and Iraq on Thursday, a security source in the southern Iraqi province of Basra told Shafaq News.

The missiles crossed Iraqi airspace before landing inside the Kuwaiti crossing, according to the same source, who described the attack as retaliation for an earlier bombardment of the Shalamcheh area inside Iranian territory.

Kuwaiti authorities closed the crossing following the strike.

The Shalamcheh crossing on the Iran-Iraq border came under missile attack early Thursday, killing two people and wounding 11, according to the deputy governor of Iran's Khuzestan province, who attributed the strike to the United States. Iranian media reported the casualties were pilgrims traveling to Iraq for Arbaeen commemorations. Iraqi authorities announced the resumption of operations at the crossing after a temporary halt.

Basra province sits at Iraq's southern tip, bordering Iran to the east and Kuwait to the south. Shalamcheh, on the Iranian border opposite Basra city, is a main transit point for Iranian pilgrims traveling to Shiite shrine cities in Iraq, while Abdali, in Kuwait's northern Al-Jahra province, is the principal land crossing for passenger and freight traffic with Iraq and faces the Iraqi crossing at Safwan.