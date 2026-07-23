US attacks hit Iran’s Qeshm island

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

US missiles struck near Mesen village on Iran’s Qeshm Island on Thursday, Iranian media reported, without providing details.

According to Iranian outlets, the US had also struck near the island’s coastal city of Suza, close to the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran then responded with missile and drone attacks against US-linked military sites in Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti Defense Ministry confirmed repeated drone strikes on the Abdali border crossing with Iraq, causing material damage but no casualties. Shafaq News correspondent reported that employees were evacuated from Iraq’s neighboring Safwan crossing after the attack.

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية ، إثر العدوان الإيراني الاثم.تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن… pic.twitter.com/5bLHgLmCpj — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) July 23, 2026

Iran’s Health Ministry put the toll from US strikes since June 27 at 55 killed and 629 injured, including 46 women and 24 children and adolescents under 18, while the Pentagon said 18 US service members had been left dead and more than 430 wounded since the war began on February 28.

On July 8, US President Donald Trump declared the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which halted fighting between the two countries, over after attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz that Washington attributed to Iran. US forces then resumed strikes inside Iran, while Tehran expanded missile and drone attacks against US forces and military infrastructure across the Gulf and in Jordan.