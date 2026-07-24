US confirms strike near Iraq-Iran border crossing

Shafaq News- Washington

The US forces carried out a strike near the Shalamcheh border crossing between Iraq and Iran, ABC News reported on Friday, citing a US official.

The targeted building was located on the Iranian side of the border, approximately eight meters from Iraqi territory, the official clarified.

Earlier on Thursday, the deputy governor of Iran's Khuzestan province said a US missile strike targeted the passenger terminal at the crossing, killing two people and injuring 11 others.

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