Iranian Customs suspends commercial activity at Shalamcheh border crossing during Iraqi elections

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iran’s Customs Administration declared the suspension of commercial operations at the Shalamcheh border crossing in light of the provincial elections in Iraq from December 18 to 19, 2023.

According to Mehr News agency, the transport of commercial goods by trucks through this border crossing will be temporarily halted during this period. However, passenger movement will continue as usual.

On Monday, Iraq held its first local elections in a decade, with around 41% of eligible voters casting ballots.