Operations against Iran could expand, Trump says

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump said he is seriously weighing an expanded military campaign against Iran and is close to a decision.

Trump told Axios he was studying a strike larger than any conducted so far and that US forces were prepared to carry it out.

Regarding Israel's possible engagement against Tehran, he said Tel Aviv would join the strikes within two minutes if Washington asked, but that US forces did not require its participation, adding that Israeli involvement would carry consequences.

Separately, Iranian state television reported an explosion on Qeshm, an island in Hormozgan province off Iran's southern coast near the Strait of Hormuz. Tasnim reported that a US missile struck an area on the coast of the town of Suza on the island.

The US State Department advised Americans in the Middle East to prepare for the possibility of flight cancellations and airspace closures across the region.