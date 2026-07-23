Israeli forces besiege Beit Furik

Shafaq News- Nablus/ Gaza

Israeli forces imposed a siege on the town of Beit Furik east of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank on Thursday following a stabbing attack that wounded an Israeli, according to the Israeli military.

Beit Furik

The Israeli military said two Palestinians stabbed an Israeli in the Beit Furik area and were killed at the scene by another Israeli person. Search operations were continuing in the area, and an investigation into the stabbing was underway.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported two people were in critical condition after being shot by Israeli forces in Beit Furik, without linking the casualties to the incident.

A settler was also wounded in a stabbing near the Ganim settlement site close to the city of Jenin, according to Israeli media reports.

Israel Katz, Israel's Minister of Defense, said the military would not hesitate to enter villages and refugee camps in the West Bank to strike militants, and Israel would work to establish additional settlements and organize further settlement outposts in the West Bank as part of its security doctrine.

ראשוני: חשד לפיגוע דקירה במרחב גנים, פצוע קל-בינוני מטופל במקום, המחבל חוסל | כל הפרטיםhttps://t.co/Os744mTML4 pic.twitter.com/BMBEt17OI6 — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) July 23, 2026

Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, the Jordanian-administered body that manages the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, reported that 4,288 Israeli settlers entered the site, led by Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's Minister of National Security, who said from inside the compound that Jews were now praying at the site, which Israel refers to as the Temple Mount, “in a manner without precedent.”

The compound is the third-holiest site in Islam and the holiest site in Judaism, and non-Muslim prayer there has long been prohibited under arrangements in place since 1967.

أعداد كبيرة من المستوطنين تحتشد أمام باب المغاربة لاقتحام المسجد الأقصى المبارك خلال الفترة المسائية pic.twitter.com/BICGOXjnew — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 23, 2026

Around 1,300 Israeli "settlers" entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during Tisha B’Av under Israeli police protection, while Palestinian worshippers faced tight access restrictions, according to the Jerusalem Governorate.The governorate condemned the visits by Israeli… pic.twitter.com/lTmpvaarKD — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 23, 2026

Gaza

A source at al-Shifa Hospital told local media that two people were killed and a number wounded in an Israeli drone strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

The Israeli army stated that it killed Abdallah Jahja, a member of the Naval Force of Hamas' military wing “who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 Massacre.”

Two additional Hamas members were eliminated: Mohammed Al-Hawari and Sabhi Saqallah.