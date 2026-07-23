Karim Adeyemi joins Barcelona until 2031

Shafaq News- Barcelona

FC Barcelona signed Germany international Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday, with the forward committing to the Spanish club through 2031.

The two clubs agreed a fee of about 22 million euros (19 million pounds) plus add-ons, with a sell-on clause included.

Adeyemi joins after four seasons at Dortmund, where he scored 36 goals in 146 appearances following his 2022 transfer from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

Born in Munich to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother, the 24-year-old was sold with one year left on his contract after declining to extend his stay at the Bundesliga club.

Able to play on either wing or as a center-forward, he reunites with Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, who gave him his senior Germany debut while managing the national team. Adeyemi has made 48 appearances in the UEFA Champions League, Europe's premier club competition, including two against Barcelona last season.

He is Barcelona’s second attacking signing of the summer transfer window, after Anthony Gordon.