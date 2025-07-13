Netanyahu: Hamas rejected latest hostage deal

Shafaq News - Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday dismissed accusations that his government is obstructing a hostage deal, insisting Israel had already endorsed the latest proposal.

In a video message posted on X, Netanyahu condemned local media for “echoing Hamas propaganda,” confirming, “We accepted the [US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve] Witkoff deal, and then the version proposed by the mediators. We accepted it, Hamas rejected it.”

He doubled down on Israel’s war objectives, vowing to press on until both goals are achieved: the return of all hostages and the elimination of Hamas. “That’s what I’m doing. I will not abandon either mission.”

עדכון חשוב ממני אליכם. צפו >> pic.twitter.com/TSfIW7Rhq4 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 13, 2025

Hamas has yet to comment on Netanyahu's allegations.

Negotiations in Qatar between Hamas and Israeli delegations remain underway, centered on a phased framework that includes hostage releases, Israeli troop withdrawals, and steps toward a ceasefire.

Hamas continues to demand a permanent halt to hostilities, a complete Israeli withdrawal, the reopening of Gaza’s crossings, and a broad reconstruction effort. Netanyahu, however, remains adamant that Israel must retain the right to resume fighting after any temporary truce, including the currently proposed 60-day pause.

The war has devastated Gaza, killing over 58,000 people—most of them women and children—and plunging the enclave into a deepening humanitarian disaster.