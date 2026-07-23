Israel wounds medics, Hezbollah criticizes Aoun’s US visit

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli drone strike wounded two Lebanese medics on Wednesday after targeting the ambulance they were traveling in the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh district, according to the Islamic Health Authority, an organization affiliated with Hezbollah.

Local media reported that the Israeli military also carried out a large explosion in the town of Al-Tiri and that an Israeli force entered the town of Srebbine in the Bint Jbeil district. In Marjayoun district, a Syrian national was also wounded by Israeli army fire in the village of Ibl al-Saqi.

Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal inspected military units deployed in the southern town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh, reviewing security measures and ongoing missions despite multiple challenges. He stressed the need to take the necessary steps to ensure the safe and secure return of residents to the area.

تفقّد قائد الجيش العماد رودولف هيكل الوحدات العسكرية المنتشرة في بلدة زوطر الغربية، حيث اطّلع على التدابير المتَّخَذة والمهمات التي يجري تنفيذها، رغم الصعوبات المتعددة.كما شدد على ضرورة اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لتأمين عودة آمنة وسليمة للأهالي.كذلك ثمّن الجهود التي يبذلها… pic.twitter.com/8L1G4ebWTX — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) July 23, 2026

Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc criticized Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s visit to Washington, saying it "failed to achieve the minimum national sovereign demand" by not securing a US commitment to an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

In its weekly statement, the bloc reiterated its opposition to direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, calling for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territories and the implementation of the November 27, 2024 agreement and UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in areas south of the Litani River.

A seventh round of negotiations between Lebanon and Israel is expected to take place in Rome. On July 15, both sides agreed on the structure and operational guidelines for proposed “pilot zones” in southern Lebanon.

The framework agreement was signed on June 26 after six rounds of negotiations mediated by Washington. Under its terms, the Lebanese military is to take sole control of areas vacated by Israeli forces and verify that Hezbollah weapons, personnel, and military infrastructure have been removed.