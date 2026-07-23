Washington threatens Iran over Houthi Red Sea attacks

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned that Washington would hold Iran responsible for any future attacks on commercial shipping by Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah), after the group struck two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.

“If they do this again, the US will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a surrogate and/or proxy of Iran,” Trump said, adding that “major military punishment” would be inflicted on both Iran and the Houthis.

A day earlier, the Houthis claimed responsibility for attacking the two tankers with missiles and drones, their first reported operation since declaring a maritime blockade on vessels linked to Saudi ports.

Trump’s warning came as Washington and Riyadh moved ahead with civilian nuclear cooperation. On Tuesday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed a “123 agreement,” alongside a bilateral safeguards accord, establishing the legal framework for long-term cooperation in the civilian nuclear sector.