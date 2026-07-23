IRGC claims missile strike on US base in Kuwait

Shafaq News- Kuwait City

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its forces struck Al-Udayri base used by United States troops in Kuwait, destroying a US special electronic warfare unit and hitting its barracks, killing or wounding a number of personnel,

The IRGC said the operation was carried out in response to a strike before dawn on a route used by pilgrims traveling to the shrine of Imam Hussein bin Ali in Karbala to mark Arbaeen, the Shiite commemoration observed forty days after the anniversary of Hussein's death.

Two people were killed, including an army captain, and 11 wounded in the attack on the pilgrims, according to Iranian media outlets.

Earlier today, the Kuwaiti army said the Abdali border crossing between Iraq and Kuwait had come under attack and that the situation was under control. It did not identify the party responsible. A security source told Shafaq News that Iranian missiles struck the Abdali crossing in retaliation for the attack on pilgrims at the Shalamcheh crossing on the Iraq-Iran border.

The IRGC has not claimed responsibility for the strike on the crossing.