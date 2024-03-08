Iran waves oil and gas extraction from Arash-Dorra border field with Kuwait

Shafaq News / Assistant to the Iranian President for Legal Affairs Mohammad Dehghan affirmed on Friday that Iran would begin extracting oil and gas from the Arash-Dorra field if Kuwait were to do so.

Dehghan added, "As we have stated before, this issue must be resolved peacefully. Arash-Dorra is a gas and oil field, part of which belongs to us. We have no maritime boundaries with Kuwait, but we discovered this field and drilled a well there several years ago. However, we have not utilized it until now so as not to create a challenge between us and Kuwait and its neighbors."

He emphasized that "Iran believes in unified extraction from the Arash-Dorra field to ensure safe extraction and production."

He noted that "Kuwait has not yet expressed an opinion and has reached an agreement with Saudi Arabia because part of this field is in Saudi waters, and they are looking into joint extraction."

Dehghan added, "We still believe that the field is shared, and we seek integration, but if Kuwait begins oil extraction from the field, then we will also start."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani rejected his country's rejection of the statement issued by the Gulf Cooperation Council, which considered the Arash-Dorra gas field to be the property of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait alone, describing it as "unconstructive."

The Arash-Dorra field holds significant economic and political importance, being considered an anticipated reserve for gas production. However, its location in a border area has halted its production since its exploration in 1960.