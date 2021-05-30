Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran to Sign Deals With Local Firms to Study Azadegan Oil Field

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-30T18:09:52+0000
Iran to Sign Deals With Local Firms to Study Azadegan Oil Field

Shafaq News/ National Iranian Oil Co. will sign three agreements with local firms on Monday to study the giant Azadegan oil field that it shares with Iraq, according to a statement on NIOC’s website, Bloomberg reported.

If the preliminary agreements lead to finalized contracts, they will increase oil production capacity at the Azadegan field, the statement said without giving figures.

Persia Oil and Gas Industry Development Co. will study the northern section of the field, Petropars and Petroiran Development Co. will study the central section, and Pasargad Energy Development Co. and Dana Energy will both study the southern stretch, according to NIOC.

Azadegan, which is split into northern and southern sections, is the largest oil field that Iran shares with a neighboring country and has an estimated 32 billion barrels of oil in place.

related

Iran to increase oil production capacity in a joint field with Iraq

Date: 2020-09-07 12:02:27
Iran to increase oil production capacity in a joint field with Iraq

Iraq receives 22% of Iranian non-oil exports

Date: 2020-08-02 16:48:54
Iraq receives 22% of Iranian non-oil exports

Iran raises oil production in the fields shared with Iraq

Date: 2020-09-15 07:53:37
Iran raises oil production in the fields shared with Iraq

Oil prices rise over 3% on fears Suez blockage may last weeks

Date: 2021-03-26 15:31:19
Oil prices rise over 3% on fears Suez blockage may last weeks

Oil prices jump due to reports of an effective drug to treat people with corona

Date: 2020-02-05 17:16:15
Oil prices jump due to reports of an effective drug to treat people with corona

Oil prices drop as India's COVID-19 surge crimps demand outlook

Date: 2021-04-21 07:01:39
Oil prices drop as India's COVID-19 surge crimps demand outlook

Oil prices fall on renewed coronavirus concerns as China cases mount

Date: 2021-01-11 07:14:01
Oil prices fall on renewed coronavirus concerns as China cases mount

Oil inches up after 5% slide overnight as hurricane shuts U.S. output

Date: 2020-10-29 06:50:25
Oil inches up after 5% slide overnight as hurricane shuts U.S. output