Oil headed for weekly fall, prospect of Iran deal stokes fears of extra supply

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-18T05:55:56+0000
Shafaq News / Oil prices extended losses on Friday, and were headed for a weekly fall, as the prospect of extra supply from Iran returning to the market outweighed fears of a possible supply disruption arising from a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Brent crude futures fell 47 cents, or 0.5%, to $92.50 a barrel at 0410 GMT, extending a 1.9% drop from the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures shed 62 cents, or 0.7%, to $91.14 a barrel, after sliding 2% in the previous session.

Both benchmark contracts hit their highest levels since September 2014 on Monday, but were headed for their first weekly fall in nine weeks amid reports of a deal taking shape to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

Diplomats said the draft accord outlines a sequence of steps that would eventually lead to granting waivers on oil sanctions. That would bring about 1 million barrels a day of oil back to the market, but the timing is unclear.

Source: Reuters

