Shafaq News / After years of unfulfilled promises to transfer the Directorate of the Western Iranian Oil Company to Ilam, the Iranian Oil Minister, Bijan Namdar Zangeneh, decided to open "Ilam oil and gas company".

This decision came after Sara Fallahi, MP of Ilam in the Iranian Parliament, demanded separating Ilam oil and gas company from the western Iranian oil and gas company.

The decision will be included in the Iranian general budget for the company to start its work in Ilam.