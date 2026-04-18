Iran attacks ships, re-closes Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday launched three attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and reimposed a closure of the waterway, according to international media reports.

Britain’s maritime security agency UKMTO said a container ship was hit 25 nautical miles northeast of Oman, damaging cargo without causing casualties. India later summoned Iran’s ambassador after two Indian-flagged vessels were targeted, urging Tehran to ensure safe passage through the vital route.

Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref confirmed that Tehran controls the strait, warning it would “take its rights in the field” if denied through negotiations. Separately, Khatam Al-Anbiya Headquarters spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari said the waterway is under military control and will remain so unless the United States guarantees navigation for Iranian-linked shipping.

The Strait of Hormuz, which carries about 20% of global oil supply, briefly reopened following a ceasefire linked to the Lebanon conflict. Iran has since reclosed the waterway after accusing Israel of violating the truce.