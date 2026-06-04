Trump blasts House bid to curb Iran war powers

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized the House of Representatives after lawmakers approved a resolution seeking to limit his authority to continue military operations against Iran without congressional approval.

Trump described the vote as "meaningless" and accused lawmakers of undermining his efforts to secure an agreement with Tehran. "Who would do such an unpatriotic thing?" Trump said, arguing that the vote came while his administration was engaged in what he described as final negotiations to end the conflict with Iran.

Read more: Trump’s balancing act with Iran tests diplomacy and deterrence

The president also criticized Democrats and the four Republican lawmakers who joined them in supporting the measure, calling the Republicans "grandstanders" and accusing opponents of seeking political advantage.

The House approved the war powers resolution yesterday by a vote of 215 to 208. The measure would require the president to withdraw US forces from hostilities against Iran unless Congress formally declares war or authorizes the use of military force.