Corruption probe nets $10M+, gold bars in Iraq’s Saladin

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Investigations into detained Oil Ministry Undersecretary for Refining Affairs Adnan Al-Jumaili led authorities to seize 13 billion Iraqi dinars (about $9.92 million) and $400,000 hidden at several locations in Saladin province, Dhiaa Jaafar, the senior judge at Baghdad’s Second Karkh Investigation Court, said on Wednesday.

Authorities also confiscated 40 gold bars weighing one kilogram each and gold jewelry weighing five kilograms. Jaafar noted that investigators continue to trace the proceeds of the alleged crimes and identify others involved in the case.

The investigation into Al-Jumaili has continued for more than a month and implicated lawmakers and officials arrested across Baghdad, including in the Green Zone, under the government’s Dawn Crackdown campaign. The campaign later led to the seizure of billions of Iraqi dinars, millions of US dollars, gold jewelry, and bullion from homes and farms belonging to Iraqi officials and politicians.

Last week, an Iraqi government source told Shafaq News that preliminary settlements with people convicted of corruption could recover about 10 trillion dinars ($7.6 billion) through the return of stolen funds and confiscation of assets acquired with public money.

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