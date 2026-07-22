Air defenses intercept suspected drones over Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Four loud explosions were heard over Erbil on Wednesday, across several parts of the city, a local source told Shafaq News.

The blasts were believed to have resulted from air defense systems intercepting drones over Erbil, the source added.

Hours earlier, an attack on the Erbil headquarters of the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), an Iranian Kurdish opposition group based in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, injured six of the party's members.

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