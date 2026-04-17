Drone, missile attacks on Iranian opposition sites in Erbil kill 3 people

Shafaq News- Erbil

Drone and missile strikes hit camps of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, killing three people and wounding several others in a preliminary toll, a local source told Shafaq News on Friday.

Speaking to our agency, Karim Parwizi, a leader in the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), said the strikes targeted the Jezhnikan and Balisan camps, killing a child and two party-affiliated Peshmerga fighters.

He added that the party’s camps have been subjected to “more than 20 Iranian drone and missile attacks” since the announcement of a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington.