US hails Iraqi Coordination Framework’s move to restrict weapons to state

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United States on Tuesday welcomed Iraq's push to place all weapons under state control, after armed faction Asaib Ahl Al-Haq (AAH) announced practical steps toward transferring its arms, personnel, and equipment to state authority following a landmark decision by the ruling Coordination Framework (CF).

During a meeting between US Chargé d'Affaires Joshua Harris and Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji, both sides praised the CF's support for restricting weapons to the state and separating the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) from political, partisan, and social structures.

Harris described the CF position as a "qualitative shift" toward strengthening Iraq's independence and sovereignty, while reaffirming the support of the United States and President Donald Trump for the Iraqi government.

The Shiite alliance, which dominates Iraq's parliament with more than 160 of 329 seats, authorized Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on June 1 to take the decisions and measures necessary to protect the country's interests while endorsing efforts to place all weapons under state control and detach the PMF from political and partisan frameworks. It also stressed that decisions on war and peace are the exclusive responsibility of Iraq's constitutional institutions and that any action outside that framework violates the law and the principles of the state.

Restricting weapons to state control is a central pillar of Al-Zaidi's government program. Since taking office, he has repeatedly argued that the authority to bear arms and enforce the law belongs exclusively to the state and has called on armed groups to integrate into official institutions through legal channels.

Read more: A guide to Ali Al-Zaidi's ministerial program

AAH, the first faction within the CF to take concrete steps, explained that the move was made in response to the coalition’s position and in line with calls by Iraq's top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, for weapons to remain under state control. The Iran-backed group currently operates Brigades 41, 42, and 43 within the PMF and maintains a parliamentary political wing through the Sadiqoon bloc. No timeline was provided for completing the transfer process.

Read more: Iraq’s armed factions and the disarmament debate