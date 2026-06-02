Bahrain bans citizens from traveling to Iran and Iraq

Shafaq News- Manama

Bahrain on Tuesday banned its citizens from traveling to Iran and Iraq until further notice, citing ongoing security tensions linked to “Iranian aggression.”

The Interior Ministry clarified that the decision was taken to safeguard national security and ensure the safety of Bahraini citizens, warning that legal measures would be taken against violators.

It did not specify how long the restrictions would remain in place.

MOI: Citizens are banned from travelling to Iran and Iraq due to ongoing security tensionshttps://t.co/zdHIPAjRLg — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) June 2, 2026

Bahrain has tightened domestic security measures since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28, including investigations into alleged Iran-linked activities and the revocation of citizenship from dozens of people accused of supporting attacks against the kingdom, particularly after Tehran's military response included drone and missile strikes targeting US bases and assets in Bahrain.

On April 30, the United Arab Emirates also barred its nationals from traveling to Iran and Iraq and urged citizens already there to leave because of regional security concerns.

Iraq hosts major Shiite holy sites that attract thousands of Gulf pilgrims each year, including the shrine cities of Najaf and Karbala. The restrictions were made just weeks before Ashura, one of the largest annual pilgrimage periods for Bahraini Shiites, who make up around 60% of the country’s population, according to the World Population Review.