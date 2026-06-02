President Barzani mourns US and UK soldiers killed in Erbil training mission

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday extended his condolences following the deaths of an American and a British service member during a training mission in Erbil.

Barzani also praised the continued role of the United States and the United Kingdom in supporting security and stability in Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region.

I extend my deepest condolences to the United States’ and the United Kingdom’s militaries on the passing of two American and British service members who lost their lives during a training mission in Erbil.My thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones during… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) June 2, 2026

Earlier today, the United States and Britain announced the deaths of the two soldiers after “a military training incident” in the Kurdistan Region. The US military claimed that the incident occurred on Sunday at an air base in Erbil, while Britain's Ministry of Defence confirmed that the British soldier's family had been informed.