President Barzani mourns US and UK soldiers killed in Erbil training mission

President Barzani mourns US and UK soldiers killed in Erbil training mission
2026-06-02T13:06:35+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday extended his condolences following the deaths of an American and a British service member during a training mission in Erbil.

Barzani also praised the continued role of the United States and the United Kingdom in supporting security and stability in Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region.

Earlier today, the United States and Britain announced the deaths of the two soldiers after “a military training incident” in the Kurdistan Region. The US military claimed that the incident occurred on Sunday at an air base in Erbil, while Britain's Ministry of Defence confirmed that the British soldier's family had been informed.

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