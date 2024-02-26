After sustaining injuries in Iraq, Scottish soldier bounces from rock bottom and turns his life around

Shafaq News/ An Edinburgh-born veteran who was blown up by an IED during a tour in Basra has opened up on how he tried to take his own life three times.

A report by the Edinburgh Live shed light on this part of Neil Dewar's life who suffered life changing injuries when he was hit by an IED on tour in Iraq in 2006.

Neil suffered from severe PTSD until he discovered disability sport.

Dewar, 56, was a Captain in the Royal Scots Infantry Regiment when he sustained multiple injuries from an IED explosion in Iraq in 2006.

As a result he has been left with multiple complex physical as well as mental injuries that have impacted his mobility while sometimes crippling him with depression related to his PTSD.

His physical disabilities include damage to his neck, spine, leg, arm and hand. He also suffers with chronic pain and brain neurological issues, and can’t walk without a knee brace and use of a walking stick.

He was in and out of hospital for five years having reconstructive surgery and exploratory procedures to diagnose rare lung diseases contracted whilst serving in Iraq - something he blames on the poor design of the field hospital in Basra.

Unable to live independently, Neil moved back in with his parents and struggled with PTSD.

“I was in a bad way. It was only being with my parents that stopped me from taking my own life,” he says. “I was cutting myself with razor blades and intentionally having altercations with people, so that they would hit me.

“I wanted to feel the pain because I was dead inside. I was fractions away from walking in front of a bus and spent a long time planning how to take my own life.”

Neil also served in peace keeping missions during the Yugoslav Wars, uncovering mass graves when on duty.

His PTSD is also related to his time as a police officer that often saw him responding to horrific car crashes and even witnessing people commit suicide in front of him.

Neil’s mental struggles were not helped by the fact his pain levels were so severe, he was unable to sleep and suffered painful spasms in his back and his right thigh and foot.

He wondered if cold water therapy would help and bought a giant paddling pool, in which he would fully submerge himself and swim using one arm. Eventually a friend told Neil about Nuffield Health’s Joint Pain Programme, which is free for all, and he signed up.

The veteran credits the Joint Pain Programme at his local Nuffield Health Fitness & Wellbeing Centre for saving his life and putting him on the path towards hopefully becoming a champion para-athlete.

“There were people there having to do exercise and sit in chairs because they were in so much difficulty pain-wise,” he added. “Our trainer Kirsteen was so enthusiastic, joyful and encouraging.

“Over the weeks I saw everybody improve and the course motivated me to get into exercise again properly. It made me wonder if I could do the Invictus Games.

“I had met Prince Harry a few times at the Remembrance events in London. He was always very encouraging and told me that even if I didn’t compete, I should get involved in the volunteering.

“I applied and got in the RBL Invictus team training program. It was 2022 and I haven’t looked back since.

“It was so good to be with military people again, where there is a fountain of knowledge and psychological support we share with each other. I wasn’t fit when I joined – I couldn’t do anything more than swimming.

“I learned to play wheelchair basketball, wheelchair murder ball rugby, wheelchair racing, seated discus throwing, sitting volleyball and seated shot putt throwing.

“It made me think I was relevant once again and still worth something. I went from the Invictus team training to compete for Invictus Team UK in the US Wounded Warrior Games in 2023 and won two gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

“There was no stopping me. I’m now a member of the Edinburgh Giants Wheelchair Rugby League club and team and I am hoping to be picked by the Scottish National WCRL team to play in 2024.

Neil now barely recognises the person he was before joining Nuffield’s programme, and he has since become an ambassador for the project.

“I was in a very, very dark place,” he continued. “I am leading such a wonderful life now because I’m an international disabled wheelchair athlete for Invictus and the Para athletic GB team and if I had been able to carry on in the army, I would have just been playing sport for my regiment.

“One door in my life has closed but I have found that there are a thousand more just waiting to be opened. I’d encourage anyone in a similar situation that I found myself in to not give up and explore their options.

“My life has taken an amazing positive turn.”

Neil now lives independently in Melrose on the Scottish Borders and trains four days a week at the Nuffield Health Fitness and Wellbeing Centre in Edinburgh.

He competed in the Laser Run and Pentathlon World Championships for Para GB Athletics in August 2023.

He is classed as a wheelchair athlete and will be taking part in the 2024 Invictus Games team training program in a bid to be selected for the UK Invictus Games Canada February 2025 team.

From 2024 he will also be in the GB Para athletics Biathle team and GB Para Triathlon Team.

Neil says that he hopes he will one day be able to compete at the Paralympic games representing the UK and bring home a medal.