Trump pledges push to end Gaza war during Scotland visit

Shafaq News – Edinburgh

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said he is working to end the war in Gaza, emphasizing ongoing American efforts to broker a settlement between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking to Sky News during a visit to Scotland to inaugurate a new golf course, Trump stated that the United States and Israel “are working together” and that “attempts are underway to settle the matter.”

He noted he would return to Washington shortly, saying, “I’ll play a quick round of golf, then head back to Washington to put out fires around the world.”

Trump added, “As you know, we’ve already stopped one war, but there are nearly five others. That’s far more important than golf, even though I love the game—it’s much bigger.”

His comments come a day after he revealed that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza was “possible,” signaling renewed US diplomatic engagement in the conflict.