Israeli Military: 200 Casualties among soldiers in Gaza Operations

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army disclosed that since the beginning of the war in Gaza, 200 soldiers died.

According to the Israeli army, 2,665 soldiers have been wounded since October 7. Among these, 1,207 sustained injuries during the ground operation in Gaza.

On Monday, the Israeli army reported the deaths of 21 soldiers in the Gaza Strip, marking the deadliest attack on its forces in the three-month-old conflict against the Hamas group.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir emphasized the need to "continue to subdue, crush, and mow down the Nazi enemy in Gaza with all our might."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated, "This is a war that will determine the future of Israel for decades to come. The fall of the soldiers compels us to achieve the goals of the fighting."