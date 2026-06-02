Exploding phone sparks vehicle fire in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A vehicle caught fire in the Raparin neighborhood of Iraqi Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah province on Tuesday after a mobile phone left inside the car exploded amid soaring summer temperatures, a security source told Shafaq News.

The fire caused material damage to the vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

Security authorities have repeatedly warned residents against leaving mobile phones, electronic devices, or flammable materials inside vehicles during the summer, noting that extreme heat can increase the risk of fires and similar accidents.

Read more: Rising temperatures and fire incidents in Iraq: A persistent threat