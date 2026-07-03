Fraudsters exploit Al-Jumaili corruption case for blackmail

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Fraudsters are exploiting the corruption case involving former Oil Ministry Undersecretary Adnan Al-Jumaili to extort businesspeople by falsely telling them their names appear in the investigation, Diaa Jaafar, an investigating judge at Iraq's Central Criminal Court for Combating Corruption, warned on Friday.

Jaafar revealed that individuals linked to official and unofficial entities had been contacting businesspeople, alleging they were implicated alongside the detained Al-Jumaili and others before demanding money. He urged citizens, particularly businesspeople, to disregard such claims, refuse any form of blackmail, and report the incidents directly to the court.

Jaafar also pointed to television interviews and recordings in which guests on several satellite channels discussed claimed details of the inquiry, dismissing the information as inaccurate and unrelated to the judicial process. “The court will take action against anyone attempting to misuse the case or obstruct the work of the judiciary and anti-corruption authorities.”

The judge had disclosed last week that the inquiry had uncovered the alleged involvement of several lawmakers in using state resources for election campaigning and benefiting from government contracts. Several members of parliament, he noted, had already been detained and indicated that additional political figures and other individuals could also face prosecution.

Iraqi authorities launched the nationwide “Dawn Crackdown” anti-corruption campaign on June 28 under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi. A security source previously told Shafaq News that more than 67 people were detained during the first 24 hours, while another source said the initial phase is expected to target more than 200 current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other individuals.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far