President Barzani reassures Iran on Iraqi Kurdistan neutrality

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Tehran

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday told Iranian officials in Tehran that the Region will not be used as a source of threat against neighboring countries, Presidency spokesperson Dilshad Shahab said.

Speaking to several media outlets, Shahab stated that Barzani met with senior Iranian officials to discuss recent regional developments, security concerns, and efforts to prevent renewed escalation. Erbil’s position has “remained unchanged before, during, and after the war: rejecting military solutions and supporting dialogue to settle disputes.”

The Iran-US negotiation track was also discussed, with Barzani voicing the Kurdistan Region’s support for the process to spare the region’s peoples further suffering. According to Shahab, the Kurdish president’s efforts during the past period helped preserve the Region’s stability despite the impact of the war, with the shift from confrontation to diplomacy reflecting the value of that approach.

On bilateral ties, Shahab clarified that the Kurdistan Region has consistently worked to strengthen relations with neighboring countries and uphold good-neighborly principles, while Iranian officials emphasized the importance of relations with Erbil.

Barzani arrived in Tehran earlier today at the invitation of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to attend the official farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US-Israeli airstrikes on February 28.