Yemen Ansarallah: Saudi aircraft violated airspace near Sanaa airport

Shafaq News- Sanaa

The Ansarallah Movement (Houthis) in Yemen said on Friday that Saudi military aircraft entered Yemeni airspace in an attempt to prevent an Iranian civilian aircraft carrying more than 200 passengers from landing at Sanaa International Airport.

The Military spokesperson Yahya Saree noted that the group’s air defense systems engaged the aircraft and forced it to leave Yemeni airspace, warning that “such actions will be met with a comprehensive response targeting its airports and vital interests on land and sea.”

He also added that “we will not accept the continuation of the unjust Saudi-American blockade on our country indefinitely,” vowing to take all legitimate steps to end this blockade.

Stressing the “necessity” of ending the US-Saudi siege and control over Sana'a International Airport, Saree stated that flights between Sanaa and Tehran would continue. “We commend and deeply appreciate the position of Iran in taking the initiative to break the siege.”