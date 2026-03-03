Yemen expert: Houthis gambling country’s future for Iran

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis chose to engage in risky actions that harm the Yemeni people and worsen their already dire living conditions, as they understand that any weakening of Tehran would directly affect the group’s power, an official told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The head of the Washington Center for Yemeni Studies, Abdul-Samad Al-Faqih, stated the “organic linkage” between Houthis and Iran drives the movement to prioritize Iranian interests and strategies over Yemen’s sovereignty and national interest, noting that Iranian policies have already damaged several Arab countries, including Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon.

Al-Faqih questioned how far the Houthis would go in what he described as gambling with the country’s future, warning that “the end could be near unless there is a genuine internal shift,” including political reform, openness to other national components, and prioritizing Yemen’s interests.

“Despite Houthis possessing an arsenal of drones and ballistic and cruise missiles that have enabled them to threaten international maritime routes, US strikes have significantly targeted their missile systems and reduced their offensive effectiveness.” Al-Faqih also ruled out the existence of a serious US strategy at present to eliminate the group, as dealing with the Houthis remains secondary unless their attacks pose an unavoidable strategic threat.

Regarding Yemen’s internal situation, he said that “continued escalation deepens the tragedy in a country suffering from one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, where the group controls large parts of the country amid sharp political divisions.”

Criticizing international “double standards” in dealing with armed movements designated as terrorist organizations, Al-Faqih argued that such inconsistency allows the Houthis to continue policies that undermine prospects for peace and regional stability.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.