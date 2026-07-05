Third day of Khamenei mourning begins with funeral prayers

Shafaq News- Tehran

Funeral prayers for Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli strike on Feb. 28, were held on Sunday at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Mosalla* on the third day of the country's official mourning period, Iranian media reported.

Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani, a 97-year-old Shiite cleric, led prayers over Khamenei and several relatives killed in the strike, including his daughter Bushra Khamenei, daughter-in-law Zahra Haddad Adel, son-in-law Mesbah Al-Hoda Bagheri Kani, and his 14-month-old granddaughter Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani. Three separate prayers were conducted during the gathering.

📹 بازتاب اقامه نماز بر پیکر مطهر شهدا در شبکه المنار #انتقام_خون_رهبر_شهید pic.twitter.com/lSYGqbg4RN — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) July 5, 2026

Millions of mourners, according to Iranian media, filled the prayer hall and surrounding streets as delegations from Iraq and Yemen joined the observances, chanting slogans against the United States and Israel.

📹 کاروانی از عزاداران عراقی با شعار الموت اسرائیل و الموت آمریکا وارد صحن مصلی تهران شدند#انتقام_خون_رهبر_شهید pic.twitter.com/3qSw318KR8 — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) July 5, 2026

Authorities expanded public transportation to accommodate the crowds, deploying more than 3,400 buses, operating all bus rapid transit lines, and introducing 42 shuttle routes serving the Mosalla, Tehran's main venue for major state and religious gatherings.

📷 صفوف متراکم مردم عزادار ایران در اقامه نماز بر پیکر مطهر امام مجاهد شهید pic.twitter.com/MtY3TSFqUy — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) July 5, 2026

The week-long mourning program began in Tehran on July 3 and will also include events in Iraq on July 7 before Khamenei is laid to rest in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on July 9.

Read more: Iran opens Khamenei funeral week in Tehran

Khamenei's son and designated successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, remained absent for a third consecutive day, fueling speculation about his condition. Iranian media, citing Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour, said he was admitted to Sina Hospital after the Feb. 28 strike with injuries that caused no permanent disability, amputation, or disfigurement.

هم‌اکنون؛ آغاز اقامه نماز بر پیکر مطهر رهبر شهید توسط آیت‌الله جعفر سبحانی https://t.co/yMvJ5mLNhZ pic.twitter.com/vJlRZ1PfvW — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) July 5, 2026

* The term Mosalla refers to a large open prayer ground used for major religious gatherings and holiday prayers, distinct from a covered mosque.