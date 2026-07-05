11 June - 19 July 2026
00 days
00 hours
00 mins
00 secs
View matches

Fire breaks out at PMF facility in Baghdad

Fire breaks out at PMF facility in Baghdad
2026-07-05T09:30:21+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Two separate fires broke out in Baghdad on Sunday, including one at a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) facility in the capital's al-Jadriya district, security sources told Shafaq News.

The first fire erupted inside a caravan built on the roof of a PMF-affiliated house. Civil Defense crews contained the blaze and prevented it from spreading to nearby buildings, while one person suffered minor smoke inhalation.

In a separate incident, firefighters extinguished a blaze that burned a patch of grass near the Iraqi Pharmacists Syndicate building in Baghdad's al-Mansour district. No casualties were reported.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon