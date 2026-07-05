Iraq among top 10 Arab commercial fleets

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked among the 10 largest Arab countries by commercial merchant fleet size in 2026, Global Firepower reported on Sunday.

The United Arab Emirates topped the list with 655 commercial vessels, followed by Egypt with 441 and Saudi Arabia with 433. Bahrain ranked fourth with 184, followed by Kuwait (176), Qatar (123), Algeria (119), Libya (96), Morocco (94), and Iraq, which placed 10th with 74.

Globally, Indonesia ranked first with 11,422 vessels, followed by China with 8,314 and Panama with 8,174, reflecting the dominance of major maritime nations and global shipping hubs in international commercial shipping.