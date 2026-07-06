Lebanon: School principal among four killed in Israeli strike

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in the southern Lebanese village of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa killed four people on Monday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported, amid continued attacks on the south.

Local media identified the victims as the principal of Youssef Chamoun Public School, her mother, a foreign domestic worker, and a Syrian worker after the drone hit their Jeep Cherokee near the Teachers’ Training College.

📌 السيارة المستهدفة pic.twitter.com/HES7PNaQKY — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) July 6, 2026

Israeli drones also struck Kfartebnit in Nabatieh district, dropped two stun grenades over Nabatieh Al-Fawqa within 15 minutes, and released another near the wooded outskirts of Al-Mansouri in Tyre district, while Israeli forces demolished homes in Aitaroun, Kounine, and Houla in Bint Jbeil and Marjayoun districts and surveillance drones flew over Beirut, the capital’s southern suburbs, the Zahrani area, Tyre, and nearby towns.

The Health Ministry put the cumulative toll from the war between March 2 and July 6 at 4,319 people killed and 12,203 others wounded, including women and children.

ارتقت مديرة مدرسة سلمان شمعون للروضات في النبطية الفوقا، إسبرنزا فخري غندور، في العدوان الإسرائيلي الذي استهدفت سيارتها في بلدة النبطية الفوقا.#الميادين_لبنان #لبنان pic.twitter.com/imxchUlhW0 — الميادين لبنان (@mayadeenlebanon) July 6, 2026

President Joseph Aoun renewed calls for the Lebanese Army to deploy along the entire southern border and urged greater international pressure on Israel to end its presence in occupied Lebanese territory. Continued Israeli control, he argued, would undermine joint US-Lebanese efforts to restore state sovereignty, prevent the Army’s full deployment, and weaken prospects for a lasting peace.

الرئيس جوزاف عون في حوار عبر الفيديو مع "مجموعة العمل الأميركية من أجل لبنان":* يجب الضغط على إسرائيل للانسحاب من المناطق التي تحتلها في لبنان، لأن بقاء الاحتلال يقوّض شرعية الدولة ويمنع انتشار الجيش، وأسس تحقيق السلام العادل والدائم.* الجيش والقوى الأمنية اللبنانية حجر… pic.twitter.com/zIdTjn30fT — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) July 6, 2026

Lebanon and Israel advanced a US-brokered security framework on June 26 that outlines a phased Israeli pullback from southern Lebanon in exchange for extending army control and disarming armed groups. Hezbollah and several Lebanese political factions opposed the plan, while Israel insists any redeployment remains conditional on Hezbollah’s disarmament. A reported security annex would also preserve Israeli operational freedom in the south without setting a timetable for a complete exit.

A day earlier, Israel’s public broadcaster said military officers from both sides had opened a US-mediated communication channel to define the boundaries of a proposed “Hezbollah-free zone” ahead of a pilot withdrawal from two southern Lebanese villages. Within that channel, Israel had submitted a list of Lebanese Army officers it suspects of sharing information with Hezbollah, requesting their exclusion from the mechanism.

Netanyahu previously identified Zawtar Al-Gharbiya and Froun as the first two locations included in the pilot phase, although Froun’s municipal council rejected the designation, maintaining that the town is neither under Israeli occupation nor within the so-called Yellow Line.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far