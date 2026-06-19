Israel kills nearly 20 people in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

At least 16 people were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling across several towns in southern Lebanon, Lebanese media reported on Friday, while Israel said operations against Hezbollah positions were continuing.

Of the total fatalities, eight were recorded in Harouf in Nabatieh district, four in the Al-Ashamiyeh area between Al-Sharqiyah and Doueir in the same district, and three in Kfarsir. A drone strike near the Doueir municipality building also killed one person and injured another.

متداول|مصابون محاصرون تحت الأنقاض من جراء الاعتداء الإسرائيلي الذي استهدف مبنى سكنيًا في منطقة #حاروف جنوبي لبنان.#الميادين_لبنان pic.twitter.com/i8tET1dLBa — الميادين لبنان (@mayadeenlebanon) June 19, 2026

Heavy shelling and air raids hit Nabatieh city and surrounding areas, including Kfarjouz, Kfarreman, Zebdine, Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, Habboush, Sajd, and Jabal Al-Rafii. Israeli forces also targeted Deir Al-Zahrani in Saida district, as well as Bani Hayyan, Srifa, and Qlawieh in Tyre district.

📌 بعد الغارات الاسرائيلية ليل أمس.. المشهد في السوق التجاري للنبطية pic.twitter.com/xvZHEOQCGK — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) June 19, 2026

Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 3,912 people and injured 11,873 others, including women and children, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

The Israeli military claimed it was continuing to target Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure in southern Lebanon in “response to repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement.”

🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي خلال الليل، ويواصل مهاجمة مخربين وبنى تحتية إرهابية تابعة لمنظمة حزب الله الإرهابية في عدة مناطق بجنوب لبنان.🔸وجاءت هذه الغارات عقب انتهاكات متكررة ومتواصلة لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار من قبل منظمة حزب الله الإرهابية. pic.twitter.com/KO99A4ttpT — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) June 19, 2026

Hezbollah, meanwhile, said it destroyed three Israeli Merkava tanks and struck a unit attempting to evacuate casualties in a two-stage ambush on the northern slope of Ali Al-Taher in southern Lebanon. Fighters used guided anti-tank missiles against an armored and infantry formation before firing rockets and artillery at the remaining troops, then attacked a second unit advancing under smoke cover with rockets and mortar shells.

Israeli military figures show that more than 30 soldiers and officers have been killed and 1,347 wounded on the Lebanese front since operations resumed in early March.