Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs as Israel-Hezbollah clashes intensify

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel on Tuesday struck Beirut’s southern suburbs and multiple areas in southern Lebanon, as Hezbollah carried out cross-border attacks against Israeli military positions.

Lebanese media said a strike targeted a building in Ghobeiri after Israeli forces issued evacuation warnings covering the site and surrounding structures within a 300-meter radius. Authorities closed the Cola Bridge as a precaution, while additional raids struck Bir al-Abed alongside low-altitude overflights across Beirut and nearby areas.

وقوع إصابات جراء تطاير الاحجار والركام لحظة قصف المبنى المهدد عند اتوستراد المطار pic.twitter.com/o2ioDPHzCs — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) March 31, 2026

In southern Lebanon, warplanes hit Mansouri, Qleileh, Hanniyeh, and Majdal Zoun, while artillery fire covered coastal and border areas from al-Bayada to the Mansouri–Qleileh stretch. A drone strike also hit Aitit in Tyre district, and another airstrike targeted an area between Sohmor and Yohmor in the western Beqaa.

من مكان العدوان الإسرائيلي على طريق العامرية - المنصوري في صور.#الميادين_لبنان pic.twitter.com/dJE9yaAUh3 — الميادين لبنان (@mayadeenlebanon) March 31, 2026

The Israeli military claimed in several posts on X that it targeted “Hezbollah infrastructure” in Beirut, adding that its forces killed dozens of fighters over the past 24 hours while targeting observation points and armed cells in the south. It also accused Hezbollah of operating from civilian areas, including villages such as al-Qouzah.

#عاجل قوات الفرقة 91 قضت على عشرات العناصر الأرهابية من حزب الله خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الماضية🔸رصدت قوات لواء غفعاتي خليتين ارهابيتين ليتم خلال دقائق معدودة من لحظة الرصد قصفها بالمدفعية والقضاء على ستة إرهابيين دون وقوع إصابات في صفوف قواتنا.🔸خلال عمليات تمشيط… pic.twitter.com/79FszV8BCz — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 31, 2026

Hezbollah, meanwhile, said it carried out a series of attacks on Israeli military sites and settlements, including the destruction of a Merkava tank near Qantara–Taybeh with a guided missile. It also reported drone strikes on positions in Misgav Am and Maalot-Tarshiha, alongside rocket fire toward Avivim and Metula and additional drone attacks on Admit barracks and positions near Aita al-Shaab.

Since hostilities resumed on March 2, Israeli strikes have killed more than 1,268 people and injured 3,750 others, including 125 children and 88 women among the dead, and 423 children and 473 women among the wounded, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. On the Israeli side, authorities said 6,131 people have been taken to hospitals since the start of the conflict, with 118 still receiving treatment.