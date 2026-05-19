Iraqi Basrah crude outperforms global market with 2.6% gain

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah crude rose more than 2.6% on Tuesday, bucking declines in global oil markets driven by volatility linked to geopolitical tensions and shifting energy demand expectations.

Basrah Medium crude rose to $111.10 per barrel, up 2.61%, while Basrah Heavy crude climbed to $109.00 per barrel, gaining 2.67%.

Brent crude futures fell $2.21, or 1.97%, to $109.89 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate declined $1.30, or 1.20%, to $107.36.

Among other Arab benchmarks, Saudi Arabia’s Arab Light crude rose 2.49% to $119.10 per barrel, while Kuwait Export crude reached $124.63 per barrel.