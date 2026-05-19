Najaf turns to Iraqi Kurdistan’s experience for water, transport development

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Najaf

Najaf presented around 450 investment opportunities during a visit to Erbil aimed at expanding cooperation on infrastructure, public services, and transport development, Governor Youssef Kanawi said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Kanawi clarified that the projects cover housing, healthcare, and medical sectors alongside cooperation in electricity, trade, education, and municipalities. The visit also produced agreements on exchange programs and coordination between government departments in Najaf and Erbil.

Water management and transport infrastructure were among the main topics discussed during the visit. Kanawi pointed to the Kurdistan Region’s efforts to reduce water scarcity over the past year and described Erbil’s ring-road projects as a model for Najaf during Arbaeen and Eid Al-Ghadir, which draw millions of pilgrims annually.

Several Kurdish firms already operate in Najaf across construction and service sectors, Kanawi said, adding that additional companies had been encouraged to visit the province and review available projects.

Direct flights between Najaf International Airport and Erbil International Airport remain a priority for the local government due to their role in facilitating visitor movement between the two cities, he added. Najaf International Airport handled about 2.68 million passengers in 2022, according to Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority, with traffic driven largely by religious tourism and pilgrimage travel.

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