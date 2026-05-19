Iraq carries out 12 cross-border anti-drug operations in five months

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi anti-narcotics forces seized around 1.6 million tons of illicit substances during the first five months of 2026 and conducted 12 cross-border operations targeting trafficking networks, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

During a press conference in Baghdad, the ministry’s spokesperson said the operations were coordinated with regional partners, including Syria and Saudi Arabia, noting that several joint missions with Syrian security agencies led to the arrest of suspects linked to drug trafficking.

Authorities have also established four international liaison points across the region to strengthen security coordination and intelligence-sharing in counter-narcotics efforts.

The Interior Ministry previously reported the dismantling of 1,201 drug networks over the past three years, including 171 international groups. Authorities have seized more than 14 tons of narcotics, while courts issued 2,318 rulings against offenders, including 300 death sentences and 1,147 life sentences.

Read more: Iraq fights back against drug flood engulfing Middle East