Gold trades lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Tuesday, gold prices hovered around 980,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 979,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 975,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 982,000 IQD on Monday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 949,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 945,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 980,000 and 990,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 950,000 and 960,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1.025 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 980,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 840,000 IQD.