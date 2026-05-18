Gold steady in Baghdad, rises in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices held steady Monday in Baghdad while climbing in Erbil, hovering below the million-dinar mark, according to Shafaq News market survey.

On Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street, wholesale markets recorded a selling price of 982,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 978,000 IQD, unchanged from the previous session.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold at 952,000 IQD per mithqal, with a buying price of 948,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 985,000 and 995,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold between 955,000 and 965,000 IQD.

In Erbil, prices rose, with 22-carat gold selling at 1.028 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 982,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 842,000 IQD.