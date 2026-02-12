Gold prices rise in Baghdad, decline in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices increased in Baghdad on Thursday while declining in Erbil, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

In Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, the selling price of one mithqal (approximately five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 1,072,000 IQD, with a buying price of 1,068,000 IQD, up from 1,066,000 IQD recorded on Wednesday.

The selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 1,042,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 1,038,000 IQD.

At retail jewelry shops, 21-carat Gulf gold was offered between 1,075,000 and 1,085,000 IQD per mithqal, whereas Iraqi gold ranged between 1,045,000 and 1,055,000 IQD.

In Erbil, gold prices declined, with 22-carat gold priced at 1,154,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 1,102,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 945,000 IQD.