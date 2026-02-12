Iraq’s Imports from Brazil exceed $1.4B in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s imports from Brazil reached $1.49 billion in 2025, marking a 21.3% decline compared with 2024, according to data from the United Nations International Trade Statistics Database (COMTRADE).

The figures place Iraq as Brazil’s third-largest Arab trading partner during the year, after the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

According to COMTRADE, sugar and related products ranked as the largest imported category at $374 million, followed by meat at $324 million. Oil seeds, vegetable oils, and related products totaled $263 million, while live animal imports reached $171 million. Grain imports amounted to $167 million, in addition to iron products, metal goods, and other commodities.

Data from Brazil’s Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services, compiled by the Market Intelligence department of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), also showed that Iraqi imports from Brazil stood at $1.490 billion in 2025, down from $1.900 billion in 2024, but higher than the $1.300 billion recorded in 2023.