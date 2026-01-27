Brazil's exports to Iraq reach $1.49 billion in 2025

Shafaq News– Brasília

The Brazilian exports to Iraq reached $1.49 billion in 2025, Brazil’s Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services announced on Tuesday.

In its report, the ministry stated that Brazil’s total exports to Arab countries amounted to $21.34B last year, marking a 9.81% decline compared to the record-breaking figures of 2024.

Sugar was Brazil’s top export to the Arab world in 2025, totaling $4.63B, down 29.89% from the previous year. Other major exports included chicken meat at $3.34B (down 6.40%), corn at $3.07B (up 24.94%), iron ore at $2.65B (down 12.70%), and beef at $1.79B(up 1.91%).

The United Arab Emirates was Brazil’s largest Arab export market, importing $3.78B worth of goods, a decrease of 16.9% compared to 2024. Egypt ranked second with imports totaling $3.73B, down 6.20%, followed by Saudi Arabia at $3.13B, which saw a marginal 0.1% decline. Algeria came fourth with $2.33B in imports, down 9.2%, and Iraq ranked fifth, reflecting a 21.3% drop.