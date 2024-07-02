Iraq-Brazil trade surpassed $1.25 billion in 2023

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the "Trade Map" website, providing countries' indicators on export performance, reported that the volume of trade exchange between Iraq and Brazil in 2023 reached about 1,257 billion dollars, of which Iraq's exports constituted 1.7%.

The website's data, seen by Shafaq News Agency, indicated that "in 2023, Iraq exported to Brazil only one commodity: mineral fuels and mineral oils, amounting to $2.394 million."

"Brazil exported 56 commodities to Iraq worth $1,254,662 billion, the most prominent of which were sugars and sweets worth $477,600 million, oilseeds and fruits worth $351,500 million, and meat and its edible offal worth $313,700 million," Trade Map stated.